Power shutdown schedule

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown programme in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for 24th and 25th of July.

According to schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 7a.m.

to noon from KSKP Road, Chenab Steel, Ashrafabad, Ghaziabad and Rahmatabad feeders.

Nishat Mills-I, Dipot bazaar, and Jhumra Road feeders will also remain closed at the same time, while electricity from Hamdard-I and Green Avenue feeders will remain closed from 7a.m. to 1 p.m.

Shadman, Cardiology and Tariqabad feeders will also remain closed from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on 25th of July.