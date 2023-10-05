FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown schedule

in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for

October 07.

According to the schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm from

Shadab colony, Gulifshan, Lakar Mandi, Gulshan-e-Hayat and ABC road.

From 8 am to 2 pm from Bungalow, city Mamukanjan, Ghosia colony, Al-awal, Khawaja

Habibullah and Khuda Yar feeders.