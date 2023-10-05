Power Shutdown Schedule
Muhammad Irfan Published October 05, 2023 | 03:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has announced a power shutdown schedule
in connection with necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for
October 07.
According to the schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 9 am to 1 pm from
Shadab colony, Gulifshan, Lakar Mandi, Gulshan-e-Hayat and ABC road.
From 8 am to 2 pm from Bungalow, city Mamukanjan, Ghosia colony, Al-awal, Khawaja
Habibullah and Khuda Yar feeders.