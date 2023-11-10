The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) announced the power shutdown schedule on Friday for necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for November 11

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) announced the power shutdown schedule on Friday for necessary repair and maintenance of electric lines and grid stations for November 11.

According to schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 9a.m. to 2p.m. from Khawaja Habibullah, Khuda Yar, Peer Salah uddin, Kallarwala bunglow, city Mamu Kanjan, Ghousia Colony and Alawal feeders.