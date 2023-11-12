FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown schedule

for Monday due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines.

According to the schedule, power supply from al-Masoom feeder linked with 132-KV

Sammundri Road grid station, Matco feeder attached with 132-KV Allama Iqbal M-4

grid sation, SKP Road, Ghazi Abad, Ashraf Abad, Johar Colony, Mughalpura,

Misaq-ul-Mall, Mannanwala, Rehmat Abad and Chenab Steel feeders connected with

132-KV Nishatabad grid station, Jhumra Road feeder originating from 132-KV SPS

grid station, Hajwairi Park feeder linked with 132-KV Tariq Abad grid station, Marzi Pura,

Rehman Abad, GM Abad, Subhan Abad, Qadir Abad and Kashmir Road feeders attached

with 132-KV Narwala grid station, al-Bahadur feeder connected with 132-KV Garh Fateh

Shah grid station, Darya Bal feeder originating from 132-KV Mureedwala grid station will

remain suspended from 8 a.

m. to 1 p.m. while all feeders linked with 66-KV Ashiyana grid

station will observe shutdown from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Monday (November 13, 2023).