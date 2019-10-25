(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2019 ) -:Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has released power shutdown schedule in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines on October 26.

According to the schedule issued here on Friday, supply of electricity will remain suspended from 11am to 3pm from LCM, Data Street, and Khan Street feeders emanating from 132KV city GIS grid station and from 6:30am to 10:30am from jhal Khanoana and Darul Ihsan feeders emanating from 132Kv city GIS grid station and from 8am to 1pm from Qadirabad, Ahmedabad, Subhanabad, Rehmanabad, Marzipura, Sidhupura, and Faizabad feders emanating from 132KV Narrwala grid station.

The electricity will also remain suspended from 9am to 1pm from new Dad feeder emanating from 132KV Lalian grid station and Cardiology-II, StateBank and Serena Feeders emanating from 132KV Univeristy grid station.

Noorpur feeder emanating from 132KV Muridwala grid station will remain closed from 9am to 1pm and Rajanah, Khalid, and Noor Mahal feeders will remain closed from 8am to 12pm on same date.