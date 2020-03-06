UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Schedule For Peshawar Notified

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 08:57 PM

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified power suspension schedule due to maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notified power suspension schedule due to maintenance work.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station on 8th ,9th and 10th March from 8AM to 6PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Jamrud-Hayatabad Transmission Line grid connected feeders will face inconveniences. Thw power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 7th , 9th and 11th March from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Landi Arbab 1,2,3, New Kohat Road, Old Kohat Road, Dora Road, Sheikh Muhammadi, Bana Mari, Peshtakhara, Bara, Industrial, PAE Express, Wazir Bagh, Civil Quarter, Old Deh Bahadar, Murshid Abad, Abaseen, Sunehri Masjid, Nodeh Payan Steel will face inconveniences.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 7th and 8th March from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jail Express Steel will face inconveniences.The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sakhi Chashma Pesco Colony Grid Station on 7th and 8th March from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Shahibagh 1, Warsak 2, ICF 2 Steel will face inconveniences..

