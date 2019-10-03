UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdown Schedule In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:53 PM

Power shutdown schedule in Faisalabad

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown plan in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2019 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has issued power shutdown plan in connection with necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electric lines.

According to the schedule released here on Thursday, electricity will remain suspended on October 4 from 10am to 11am from Sajjad State and City Housing feeders.

Power will also remain suspended from 9am to 11am form Jandanwala and New Dry Port feeders and from 9am to 1pm at Afghanabad and Jhal Khanoana feeders.

