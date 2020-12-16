Power shutdown schedule issued

The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown schedule due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines here on Wednesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) issued shutdown schedule due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines here on Wednesday.

According to the schedule issued by the FESCO Sargodha, the power supply of 11 KV feeders Yousuf Sugar Mill,Birbal Sharif,Chak Umer,Kalara feeder emanating from 132-KV Shahpur grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec 17.

While Luk,Bhalwal city,Bhera Noon,Kot momin,Noon Sugar Mill,Chenab Bazar of 11 kv feeders originating from 132-KV Bhalwal grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p. m on December 21.

Similarly, on December 22 Phularwan,Abdaal,Hujjan,Miani,Pind Miko,Pir,Moona 11 KV feeders emanating from 132-KV Head Fakiran grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On December 23, electricity supply from Laliyani,Sakhi Suleman,Khizarabad,Dastagir feeders originating from 132-KV Bhalwal grid station from 9 a.

m. to 12:30 p.m.

Whereas Bherwal,Hamber,Jasowal,Bhabra,Bucha Kalan,Mela,Takhat Hazara,Mid Ranjha,Pindmiko 11 KV feeders emanating from 66-KV Bhabhra grid station will remain suspended from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 24.

Similarly, Chak Muhammad Khan,Shahpur,Chak Shabana,Jail road of 11 KV feeders originating from 132-KV Shahpur grid station will observe load shedding from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m on December 28.

Meanwhile, on December 29 power supply from Noor pur,Garoot,Express,Adhi kot,Batta,Sahil wood of 11 KV feeders emanating from 66-KV Addi kot grid station will remain suspended from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m and on Dec 30, gird station of 66 KV grid station Adhi kot electricity on Feeder 11KV CJ link,Rooda,Ajj power will suspended from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.