Power Shutdown Schedule Notified

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 04:58 PM

Power shutdown schedule notified

Due to Maintenance Work. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 25 th December from 9AM to 2PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :Due to Maintenance Work. Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on 25 th December from 9AM to 2PM.

Consumers of 11 KV Civil Quarter, New Kohat Road, Murshid Abad, Bhana Mari, Wazir Bagh, Gul Berg, Old Kohat Road feeders will face inconveniences.

Similarly power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Havailian Grid Station on 24 th December from 9AM to 1PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV City, Kokal, Town, Mirpur 2, Industrial 1, Rehana 2feeders will face inconveniences.

