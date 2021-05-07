UrduPoint.com
Power Shutdownnotice Due To The Annual Repair In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 04:02 PM

Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued a power shut down notice due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO) issued a power shut down notice due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

According to the SDO Construction Sialkot Ahmer Hussain here on Friday, power supply from feeders Muzafar Pur, Adalat Garh, Butter, Khokhar Town, Iqbal Town, Miana-pura feeders on May (19,22,24,26,29,31) and Gunna, Vario, Badiana, Lagray-wali and Orah feeders on May (18,20,25,27) from 08:00AM to 01:00PM will remain suspended due to the annual repair, maintenance of electrical lines and development works.

