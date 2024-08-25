Power Struggle Underway In PTI: Azma Bokhari
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2024 | 06:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said on Sunday that after the takeover of the Zaman Park house, a power struggle is underway between Aleema Khan and Bushra Bibi for control of the party.
In a statement, she said the conflict between the sister-in-law and the wife has been ongoing since the marriage. "Barrister Saif is irrelevant; no one in the party knows him. Neither Bushra Begum nor Aleema Khan is familiar with Saif." She expressed these thoughts in response to Barrister Saif's statement.
She added, "Barrister Saif, you might remember that a trickster who tried to split the Muslim League has already completed a 40-day Chilla. You should inform the people about the performance of your fake 'Maula Jatt' Chief Minister. You people claimed you came to change the fate of the province.
But Ali Amin Gandapur and his associates are looting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's resources with both hands. Gandapur beats his chest on tv screens but begs behind closed doors."
The Information Minister further said, "To understand the politics of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, you people would need to be reborn. Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif are governing Pakistan today and serving the people of Pakistan. In Punjab, people are being provided with solar panels; houses are being built for them, and students are receiving bikes and laptops. On the other hand, people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are deprived of basic facilities like quality healthcare and education, while the “Prince of Destruction” sits in jail enjoying pistachios."
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2024
Indian PM Modi uses Pakistan’s airspace on return from Poland to homeland
Sindh announces Holiday for Chelum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA)
GCU issues dress code for students, bans jeans, T-shirts
Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz visits injured policemen in Rahim Yar Khan
Shaheen Afridi, Ansha welcome their first child
IHC expresses serious concerns over state institutions’ apathy in Azhar Mashwa ..
Police release CCTV footage in Kolkata doctor rape-murder case
Bodies of 28 pilgrims arrive in Pakistan via special flight
Two die, four get injured in Pishin blast
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Recruitment for Pak Army to continue till August 287 minutes ago
-
Sahala Police destroys vehicle confiscated in fraud case7 minutes ago
-
Senator Nasir Butt to lead artists in paying tribute to Armed Forces on Defence Day7 minutes ago
-
DC holds weekly performance review meeting7 minutes ago
-
Alhamra engages young audiences with vibrant weekend puppet shows17 minutes ago
-
Industry minister visits Iranian Consulate, meets Consul General, investors17 minutes ago
-
Calender of annual sports competition announced27 minutes ago
-
1.5 million street kids at risk of displacement, MoHR calls for urgent legal reform27 minutes ago
-
MoHR to review implementation of laws, policies27 minutes ago
-
NCHR help-line receives 348 calls since November 202327 minutes ago
-
Mobile phone snatchers arrested27 minutes ago
-
Schools, Colleges to remain closed tomorrow27 minutes ago