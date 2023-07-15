Power supply affected due to heavy rain: Pesco

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2023 ) :Power supply was affected due to heavy rain in the region of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco), a spokesperson of the Company told media men here on Saturday.

He disclosed that 150 feeders of Pesco tripped immediately due to rain while 110 feeders in Pesco region suffered from technical fault due to heavy rain.

Chief Executive Officer Pesco Arif Mahmood Saduzai has put the field staff on high alert, he added.

As soon as the rain stopped, the power restoration process started, the spokesperson said and added that the repair work on feeders with the technical fault was going on.

He informed that the electricity would be completely restored in the next few hours. He also requested the people to cooperate in view of bad weather. However, there are reports that the power supply was discontinued in the whole city of Peshawar and people have been facing great difficulties, he said.