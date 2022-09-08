UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Completely Restored In Flood Hit Areas Of South Punjab

Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Power supply completely restored in flood hit areas of south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2022 ) :The power supply from all 18 feeders of MEPCO which were affected due to heavy rains and flood in DG Khan division has been restored.

Chief Engineer Operations and Maintenance (O&M) MEPCO Rana Muhammad Ayub, while talking to media persons here, said that the electricity restoration work had been completed on war footing as per the directives of the prime minister.

He said that the company had faced huge loss worth millions of rupees due to devastation of installations during the recent flood.

Ayub said that the senior officials of the company had personally supervised the restoration work.

He further informed that the power supply was not restored in places where there was stagnant water in order to avert any untoward situation. The power supply would be restored once the water receded from there, he said.

The chief engineer said that the MEPCO teams which were working in the flood hit areas also collected donations to help out the flood victims in those areas.

More Stories From Pakistan

