Power supply disconnection campaign is continues in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :Disconnection and Recovery campaign is continuing in full swing in Khairpur on Wednesday as power supply connections of a number of power thieves were disconnected and huge recover was made from the defaulters.

Sukkur Electric Supply Company (SEPCO) recovery teams disconnected power supply to 20 villages of the Khairpur due to nonpayment of SEPCO dues.

According to Executive Engineer SEPCO Khairpur, that his team checked several locations at Luqman, Bachal Shah, Talpur Colony, Mir Ali Bazar, Shahi Bazar, Abid Colony, Punj Hati, Shaikh Muhalla, Dada Shah Colony, Jillani Muhalla, Bukhari Muhalla, Luqman and nabbed three persons using direct hooks from line.

He asked the defaulters if they did not paid the arrears and current dues, strict legal action will also be initiated against them.

Other defaulters are also directed to make payment of their out standing dues otherwise their power supply will be disconnected without further notice and will not be restored until payment of dues.