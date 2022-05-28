UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Disrupted Due To Thunderstorm Restored In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published May 28, 2022 | 06:53 PM

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Sargodha circle restored electricity supply, which was disrupted due to heavy rain and thunderstorm, in record time, Friday night

A spokesman for FESCO said here on Saturday that as soon as the storm stopped, the operations staff started the restoration work and power was restored in 80% of the area till morning, while work on other areas continued and 100% power was restored in all areas on Saturday.

Due to thunderstorm and heavy rains, hoardings and signboards were disrupted, which broke high transmission (HT), low transmission (LT) poles and electricity lines.

The most affected areas of the Sargodha circle were Shahpur, Joharabad, Nishtarabad, Kot Farid, Jahwarian, Sillanwali, Bhagtanwala, Sahiwal etc.,Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr. Bashir Ahmad reached Sargodha and personally monitored the power restoration operation in the affected areas.

He directed Superintendent Engineer (SE) Sargodha Circle Shahbaz Ahmed, Executive Engineers (XENs), Sub Divisional Officers (SDOs) and operation staff to repair HT and LT lines, replace damaged electricity poles and transformers on an emergency basis while keeping the safety first principle in their mind.

