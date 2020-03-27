UrduPoint.com
Power Supply Disrupted From 38 Feeders During Rain

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 05:53 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :A heavy spell of rain caused power supply disruption from 38 feeders across Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) region.

A spokesman for Fesco said here Friday that heavy rain started on Thursday night and continued till Friday prayers, disrupting electricity supply in Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Jaranwala, Tandlianwala and others parts of the region.

However, the engineering staff of the company later restored power supply to all affected regions, he added.

