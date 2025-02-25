Power supply disrupted from 71 PESCO feeders: PESCO Spokesperson

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Heavy rain has disrupted power supply in multiple areas under the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) region, affecting as many as 71 feeders, according to a PESCO spokesperson.

He said that power supply has been disrupted from 19 feeders in Peshawar, 15 in Bannu, 17 in Khyber, and 12 in Dera Ismail Khan Circle. Other circles have also experienced feeder tripping, causing power outages in various areas.

Following the directives of PESCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, field staff have been placed on high alert to address the situation.

Meanwhile, power has been restored to several areas through alternative routes.

The restoration process will commence as soon as the weather conditions improve. The PESCO spokesperson confirmed that power supply remains normal in unaffected feeders.

Consumers were urged to stay away from electrical installations during the rain and to report any emergencies by calling the PESCO helpline at 118. The company also appealed to the public for cooperation during the adverse weather conditions.

