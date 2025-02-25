Power Supply Disrupted From 71 PESCO Feeders: PESCO Spokesperson
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 25, 2025 | 12:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Heavy rain has disrupted power supply in multiple areas under the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) region, affecting as many as 71 feeders, according to a PESCO spokesperson.
He said that power supply has been disrupted from 19 feeders in Peshawar, 15 in Bannu, 17 in Khyber, and 12 in Dera Ismail Khan Circle. Other circles have also experienced feeder tripping, causing power outages in various areas.
Following the directives of PESCO Chief Executive Officer Akhtar Hameed Khan, field staff have been placed on high alert to address the situation.
Meanwhile, power has been restored to several areas through alternative routes.
The restoration process will commence as soon as the weather conditions improve. The PESCO spokesperson confirmed that power supply remains normal in unaffected feeders.
Consumers were urged to stay away from electrical installations during the rain and to report any emergencies by calling the PESCO helpline at 118. The company also appealed to the public for cooperation during the adverse weather conditions.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Pension payments for February to be disbursed Thursday: GPSSA
UAE leaders congratulate Emir of Kuwait on National Day, Liberation Day
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs first Supreme Committee meeting of Sheikha F ..
Mars once had ocean with sandy beaches, researchers say
Chinese private enterprises' trade hits $3.4 trillion in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2025
Hamdan bin Mohammed receives Hazza bin Zayed in Dubai
Hamdan bin Mohammed directs prize money won by Ministry of Defence teams during ..
Forcing people from their land completely unacceptable: UN High Commissioner for ..
Austria strengthens commitment to IAEA in tackling nuclear security challenges
UAE, Italy sign three investment memoranda to facilitate cooperation in pharmace ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Power supply disrupted from 71 PESCO feeders: PESCO Spokesperson6 minutes ago
-
Actor Habib' s enduring legacy remembered on 9th death anniversary16 minutes ago
-
ITP announces special traffic plan for Champions Trophy matches16 minutes ago
-
8 arrested during crackdown against kite flying in Chunian16 minutes ago
-
Speedy truck killed pedestrian26 minutes ago
-
KP CS for expediting development projects26 minutes ago
-
CM arrived in Sukkur on day-long visit26 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam hails PML-N regime's 'Miraculous' progress56 minutes ago
-
No power can deprive Palestinians, Kashmiris of fundamental rights : AJK Info Minister1 hour ago
-
PDMA spokesperson appeals to citizens, tourists for exercising caution during rainy spell1 hour ago
-
Rana Afzal asks PTI to shun ego politics for national interest2 hours ago
-
7 injured as bus crashes into tree on Vehari road2 hours ago