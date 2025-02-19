Open Menu

Power Supply Disruption In Multiple Areas Due To Technical Fault At 132 KV Grid Station: IESCO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 19, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Power supply disruption in multiple areas due to technical fault at 132 KV grid station: IESCO

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) A technical fault at the 132 KV Grid Station's power bus bar has caused a temporary disruption in electricity supply across several areas of the Federal Capital.

According to the spokesman of IESCO, teams are working to resolve the issue promptly. The fault has impacted power supply on 11 KV feeders at key locations, including Cheering Cross, P&T Golra, Azharabad, Sawan Colony, Jhangi, and Peshawar Road. Areas such as Westridge, Quaid-e-Azam, Siam, Rajabad, Millatabad, Chaklala, New Race Course, Dhok Chaudhrian, Range Road, and Zarkon sites have also experienced supply issues.

GSO and operation teams have been mobilized to clear the fault and restore electricity as soon as possible. IESCO have apologized for the inconvenience caused by the temporary disruption and assured residents that efforts were underway to normalize the situation. A spokesperson for IESCO stated that the teams were working diligently to address the issue and minimize the impact on consumers.

Residents are advised to remain patient as the teams work to resolve the fault and restore power supply to all affected areas. Further updates will be provided as the situation progresses.

