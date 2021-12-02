Power supply for Gwadar residents discussed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :The supply of electricity for the residents of Gwadar was discussed as Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani and Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo.

During the meeting, the issues related to the development of Balochistan, especially power supply for Gwadar and completion of development work at the earliest came under discussion, the PM Office said.

The meeting also focused on issues related to the uninterrupted supply of gas to the province in winter and the construction of Quetta-Karachi highway.