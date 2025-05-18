Power supply from 110 PESCO feeders disrupted due to severe storm

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Power supply across the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) region severely affected on Sunday due to a powerful storm and strong winds, according to a PESCO spokesperson.

A total of 110 feeders had tripped due to faults caused by the storm, resulting in widespread power outages in several areas.

Although multiple grid stations also tripped, PESCO teams responded immediately and have successfully restored them.

The districts of Peshawar, Khyber, Swat, Mardan, Swabi, Abbottabad, and Mansehra had been particularly impacted by the inclement weather and resulting disruptions in electricity supply.

PESCO teams were on high alert and were actively working to restore power as quickly as possible. The situation was being closely monitored from the PESCO control room to ensure timely updates and response.

PESCO urged the public to remain patient and cooperate with it's staff. Consumers were requested to report any electricity outages or emergencies by calling the PESCO helpline at 118.