Power supply interrupted from 40 feeders during rain

FAISALABAD,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) : As many as 40 feeders were tripped due to heavy rain fall on Monday night. While the restoration power supply work in progress which would be completed soon.

FESCO spokesman said here on Tuesday that due to heavy rain coupled with thunders storm and wind storm, the electricity supply was suspended from 40 feeders at Faisalabad, Jhang, Shorkot, Pir Mehal, Mianwali, Bhakkar and others parts of the region.

However, the engineering staff of the company started work for restoration of electricity supply immediately.

The power supply has been restored in some parts and it would be restored completely in other areas very soon.