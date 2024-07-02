Open Menu

Power Supply Interrupted From Nathia Gali Grid Station

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has suspended electricity supply from the Nathia Gali grid station to several places.

According to Pesco spokesperson, the issue has arisen due to a fault in the Abbottabad-Nathia Gali transmission line, which has also disrupted power supply to the Nathia Gali, Ayubia, and Mukul feeders.

PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan has immediately directed the PESCO staff to complete the repair work as soon as possible.

PESCO personnel are currently engaged in repairing the transmission line, but due to the mountainous area, there may be delays in the repair work, the spokesperson added.

PESCO has assures that efforts are being made to restore the electricity supply as quickly as possible.APP/slim

