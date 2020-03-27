UrduPoint.com
Power Supply Of 35 MEPCO Feeders Restored

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 20 seconds ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 01:34 PM

The power supply of 35 out of 79 Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) feeders restored as the feeders were affected due to heavy rain and thunderstorm last night

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2020 ) :The power supply of 35 out of 79 Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) feeders restored as the feeders were affected due to heavy rain and thunderstorm last night.

According to MEPCO spokesperson Jamshed Niazi, the power supply suspended in Multan, Muzaffargarh, DG Khan, Bahawal Nagar, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and Vehari areas.

He said that distribution system was affected at various places due to heavy winds, added,that operation staff was working as per the direction of CEO MEPCO Engineer Tahir Mahmood.

He said that electricity supply would also be restored of remaining affected feeders.

