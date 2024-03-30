Power Supply Of 54 Feeders Suspended Due To Rain
Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that power transmission was affected due to heavy rain and hailstorm in different parts of the province.
The spokesman said that 54 feeders have failed due to rain in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan and Swat.
Instructions has been issued to the PESCO field staff to fix the fault as soon as possible and restore power, said the spokesman.
The PESCO control room is trying to ensure power supply during Iftar hours.
At the time of Iftar, the affected areas will be supplied with electricity from an alternative route. He said that despite of rains, the field staff was busy to restore electricity. In view of the inclement weather, the customers are requested to cooperate with PESCO, he added.
Recent Stories
FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif
Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card
Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar
Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy
1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas
International Day of Zero Waste being observed today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024
Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach
Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ANF recovers over 1750 kg drugs in nine operations11 minutes ago
-
Alauddin Siddiqui Trust distributes ration bags among deserving people11 minutes ago
-
QMC to plant olive trees on PPP basis to address environmental issues21 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti strongly condemns Harnai blast, seeks investigation report21 minutes ago
-
Malagare Wakilan wins Swabi Bar elections31 minutes ago
-
FDE draws criticism over baffling transfers of Principal31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes safety wires for motorcyclists' safety40 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority's crackdown continues40 minutes ago
-
Int'l Day of Zero Waste observed across the globe41 minutes ago
-
Jauhar Saleem appointed as President IRS41 minutes ago
-
SNGPL collects fine of Rs. 49.6mn51 minutes ago
-
Pak High Commissioner attends Presidential reception1 hour ago