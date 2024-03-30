Open Menu

Power Supply Of 54 Feeders Suspended Due To Rain

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Power supply of 54 feeders suspended due to rain

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Saturday notified that power transmission was affected due to heavy rain and hailstorm in different parts of the province.

The spokesman said that 54 feeders have failed due to rain in Peshawar, Nowshera, Mardan and Swat.

Instructions has been issued to the PESCO field staff to fix the fault as soon as possible and restore power, said the spokesman.

The PESCO control room is trying to ensure power supply during Iftar hours.

At the time of Iftar, the affected areas will be supplied with electricity from an alternative route. He said that despite of rains, the field staff was busy to restore electricity. In view of the inclement weather, the customers are requested to cooperate with PESCO, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Peshawar Electricity Swat Company Mardan Nowshera From PESCO Rains

Recent Stories

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

2 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

3 hours ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

3 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

4 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

6 hours ago
 PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

6 hours ago
Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

7 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

18 hours ago
 Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakis ..

Business collaboration way to strengthen UAE-Pakistan relations: Tirmizi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan