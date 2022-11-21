Power supply of affected feeders fully restored

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday said that power supply from all affected feeders connected to 132 KV Grid Station Satellite Town Rawalpindi has been restored completely.

The IESCO Spokesperson said all feeders were running on normal load.

The consumers could call their respective complaint offices in case of their complaints if any.

They could also lodge their complaints on helpline number 118 or CCMC telephone numbers 0519252933-4, the spokesman said.