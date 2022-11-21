UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Of Affected Feeders Fully Restored

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Power supply of affected feeders fully restored

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday said that power supply from all affected feeders connected to 132 KV Grid Station Satellite Town Rawalpindi has been restored completely

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Monday said that power supply from all affected feeders connected to 132 KV Grid Station Satellite Town Rawalpindi has been restored completely.

The IESCO Spokesperson said all feeders were running on normal load.

The consumers could call their respective complaint offices in case of their complaints if any.

They could also lodge their complaints on helpline number 118 or CCMC telephone numbers 0519252933-4, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi All From Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

PTI not allowed to block roads during long march: ..

PTI not allowed to block roads during long march: Khurram

33 seconds ago
 Govt providing maximum facilitation, friendly envi ..

Govt providing maximum facilitation, friendly environment to facilitate business ..

35 seconds ago
 England showed their quality in Iran thrashing, sa ..

England showed their quality in Iran thrashing, says two-goal Saka

39 seconds ago
 Russia Regrets West Ignoring DPRK Calls for US to ..

Russia Regrets West Ignoring DPRK Calls for US to Cease Hostile Activities-UN De ..

6 minutes ago
 West Gave Carte Blanche to Kiev to Continue Damagi ..

West Gave Carte Blanche to Kiev to Continue Damaging ZNPP, Making It Accomplice ..

6 minutes ago
 AJK President visits thanksgiving festival

AJK President visits thanksgiving festival

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.