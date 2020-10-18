UrduPoint.com
Power Supply Remains Suspended In Different Parts Of Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 06:30 PM

Power supply remains suspended in different parts of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Parts of Hyderabad remained without power for several hours here Sunday as a main power supply cable of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) developed some fault.

The HESCO's spokesman informed that the power supply from Hala Naka grid station to 8 electric feeders was suspended due to the fault in the cable.

The affected feeders included Heerabad, Market Tower, Firdous Colony, Public Health, Liaquat Colony, Paretabad, Miani Forest and HDA.

He said the HESCO's teams were repairing the faulty cable, adding that the power supply would be restored after the cable's replacement.

More Stories From Pakistan

