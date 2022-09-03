Power supply restoration work in flood hit areas underway

Federal Joint Secretary Power Division, Ahmad Taimoor Nasir, said that electricity restoration work was underway in flood-affected areas on war footing basis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Joint Secretary Power Division, Ahmad Taimoor Nasir, said that electricity restoration work was underway in flood-affected areas on war footing basis.

"Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the restoration of power supply and reports are being submitted to him on daily basis" he expressed these views while checking the electricity restoration work in the flood-hit areas of Taunsa Sharif.

Electricity supply from 81 grid stations was affected due to flood across the country out of which 46 grid stations' supply had been restored.

Mr Ahmad Taimoor informed that initially 881 feeders of 11 kV in the four provinces were affected by monsoon rains and floods, which affected the supply of electricity to 9,75,000 consumers, but so far, 475 feeders had been restored out of these affected feeders, resulting in electricity supply to consumers 70,600 had been restored.

To prevent the electrocution incidents in flood-affected areas, electricity supply had not been started from 35 grid stations including 25 of Balochistan, five Sindh and five of KPK.

He said that two transmission lines of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) of 220 kV, Sibi to Quetta and Dadu to Khuzdar were affected by floods and rains.

The work on Dadu to Khuzdar transmission line would be completed by tomorrow while Sibi to Quetta transmission line, whose 10 towers collapsed is expected to be completed by September 10.

General Manager Operation MEPCO Nasir Ayaz Gurmani said that restoration of electricity in the flood affected areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur has been started.

XEN Taunsa Division Zakir Hussain Dahani and SDO Muhammad Ashfaq were also present.