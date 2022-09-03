UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Restoration Work In Flood Hit Areas Underway

Faizan Hashmi Published September 03, 2022 | 07:32 PM

Power supply restoration work in flood hit areas underway

Federal Joint Secretary Power Division, Ahmad Taimoor Nasir, said that electricity restoration work was underway in flood-affected areas on war footing basis

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Joint Secretary Power Division, Ahmad Taimoor Nasir, said that electricity restoration work was underway in flood-affected areas on war footing basis.

"Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif is personally monitoring the restoration of power supply and reports are being submitted to him on daily basis" he expressed these views while checking the electricity restoration work in the flood-hit areas of Taunsa Sharif.

Electricity supply from 81 grid stations was affected due to flood across the country out of which 46 grid stations' supply had been restored.

Mr Ahmad Taimoor informed that initially 881 feeders of 11 kV in the four provinces were affected by monsoon rains and floods, which affected the supply of electricity to 9,75,000 consumers, but so far, 475 feeders had been restored out of these affected feeders, resulting in electricity supply to consumers 70,600 had been restored.

To prevent the electrocution incidents in flood-affected areas, electricity supply had not been started from 35 grid stations including 25 of Balochistan, five Sindh and five of KPK.

He said that two transmission lines of National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) of 220 kV, Sibi to Quetta and Dadu to Khuzdar were affected by floods and rains.

The work on Dadu to Khuzdar transmission line would be completed by tomorrow while Sibi to Quetta transmission line, whose 10 towers collapsed is expected to be completed by September 10.

General Manager Operation MEPCO Nasir Ayaz Gurmani said that restoration of electricity in the flood affected areas of DG Khan and Rajanpur has been started.

XEN Taunsa Division Zakir Hussain Dahani and SDO Muhammad Ashfaq were also present.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Flood Company Nasir Sibi Rajanpur Dadu Khuzdar September From MEPCO Rains

Recent Stories

UK Probes Sale of Abramovich's Company to Buyer Wi ..

UK Probes Sale of Abramovich's Company to Buyer With Alleged Links to Russia - R ..

8 seconds ago
 AJK PM stresses on adopting environment-friendly l ..

AJK PM stresses on adopting environment-friendly lifestyle

9 seconds ago
 RDA making efforts to raise awareness against deng ..

RDA making efforts to raise awareness against dengue

11 seconds ago
 Fuel leak delays preparations for NASA rocket laun ..

Fuel leak delays preparations for NASA rocket launch

8 minutes ago
 MIPD organizes Teaching and Learning Excellence Aw ..

MIPD organizes Teaching and Learning Excellence Awards Ceremony 2022

14 minutes ago
 N-65 Quetta-Sibi national highway reopened for tra ..

N-65 Quetta-Sibi national highway reopened for traffic

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.