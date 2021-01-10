UrduPoint.com
Power Supply Restored Completely Across Pakistan: NTDC

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 08:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) spokesman confirmed to media here Sunday that electricity supply has been restored completely across Pakistan after the Company rectified the fault on main transmission system.

Most of the cities of Pakistan were plunged into darkness due to a sudden fault in the NTDC system minutes before midnight Saturday, he mentioned.

The spokesman added that now electricity is being supplied all over Pakistan as all the 500 kV and 220 kV grid stations and transmission lines of the country are transmitting power properly.

Now the power supply to Karachi has been restored through 500kV Jamshoro-NKI (Northern Karachi Interconnections) transmission line, he said. While, Guddu power station is also supplying electricity to Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rahim Yar Khan.

In an earlier media update, the NTDC spokesman said that soon after the system collapse, the NTDC officers, officials and field teams started joint efforts on war footing to locate the fault on high voltage intercity power transmission lines and restore electricity supply in the affected areas as early as possible.

He added that initially, power supply to Islamabad was restored and then rest of the cities were re-energized in phases. The power supply from various grid stations including 500 kV Rawat Grid Station and 220 kV grid stations at Burhan, Sungjani and Mardan was restored due to which most of the affected cities reconnected with NTDC transmission system. These cities, he mentioned, were Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore, Peshawar, Jhelum, Gujrat, Sargodha, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Okara, Sahiwal, Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Dherki/Ghotki, Guddu, Rohri/Sukkur, Shikarpur, Dera Murad Jamali, Sibbi and Quetta.

He said, the NTDC Managing Director Dr. Khawaja Riffat Hassan has monitored the entire power supply restoration process from Lahore Data Centre of the company since the fault occurred last night.

Meanwhile, the MD appreciated General Manager NPCC (National Power Control Centre), the company's GMs for North and South, and the field staff for their hectic efforts to restore power supply across the country.

