Power supply restored from 150 feeders

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) restored power supply from all affected feeders till Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman Tahir Sheikh said in a statement that a rain spell, coupled with heavy windstorm, had caused disruption of electricity supply from more than 150 feeders in Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha, Chiniot, Jaranwala, Tandlianwala and other parts of FESCO region on Saturday night.

However, the engineering staff of the company immediately started work for restoration of power supply and succeeded in restoring it from all affected feeders.