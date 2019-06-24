UrduPoint.com
Power Supply Restored In 90% Areas

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:55 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has restored electricity supply in more than 90 per cent areas, where it was suspended due to thunderstorm and rain Sunday night.

According to Mepco sources, all possible resources were being utilized to restore electricity supply in the affected areas.

The power supply was affected at 200 Mepco feeders across the region.

Mepco teams are working round-the-clock to restore electricity supply and the task would be completed till Monday night, sources added.

