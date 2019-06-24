Power Supply Restored In 90% Areas
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:55 PM
Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has restored electricity supply in more than 90 per cent areas, where it was suspended due to thunderstorm and rain Sunday night
According to Mepco sources, all possible resources were being utilized to restore electricity supply in the affected areas.
The power supply was affected at 200 Mepco feeders across the region.
Mepco teams are working round-the-clock to restore electricity supply and the task would be completed till Monday night, sources added.