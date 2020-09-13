UrduPoint.com
'Power Supply Restored In 90% Flood-affected Areas Of Sargodha Circle'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

'Power supply restored in 90% flood-affected areas of Sargodha Circle'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Power supply has been restored in 90 percent flood-affected areas of Sargodha Circle and remaining restoration is also in full swing.

This was said by Faisalabad Electric Supply Company spokesman Tahir Sheikh in a statement on Sunday.

He said that Shabbir Colony, Rehmat Colony, Chiragh Colony, Mianwali Road, Civil Line, Officer Colony, Rehman Colony and Zaman Colony of Johar Abad Urban Subdivision; Bandial, Quaid Abad, Gunjal, Attra, Okhali Mohla, Shamur, Bandial Shumali, Gunjial Shumali, Warcha, Rakhla, Fateh Pur, Amb Saran and Gowaly Wali of Quaid Abad subisivion; Sandar, Rajar, Dhak, Bansi, Toarana, Karrar, Talokar, Katha, Chabeek, Tali, Tari, Daiwal, Mangoal, Chak Kook, Mohallah Qasim Pura, Kacha Area, Jammowala Ground, Taj Pura, Khaliq Abad and Kand of Khushab-1 subdivision; Hudali, Jabbi, Mitha Tiwana, Botla, Chak Kook, Dhokari, Cchuna, Batriwala, Basti Sherwali, Dera Jatt, Awan Town, Shabbir Colony, Ali Town and Mandial Colony of Johar Abad Rural subdivision; Sodhi, Saraki, Khabeki and Jhalar of Naushehra subdivision; Panja, Buchar, Batta and Chak Kook of Noorpur Thal subdivision were badly affected due to flood.

The FESCO had preventively suspended supply of electricity to these areas due to which no human loss was reported due to electricity-related incident during flood.

He said that Superintending Engineer (Operation) FESCO Sargodha Circle Munawwar Khan supervised the electricity restoration process and up till now power supply has been restored to 90 percent localities of flood-hit areas while in remaining area, electricity supply would also be restored very soon.

