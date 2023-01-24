Power supply restored in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2023 ) :Electricity has been restored in Bahawalpur which was suspended after a major power breakdown reported on Monday morning.

Electricity supply was suspended in entire Bahawalpur region at around 7:34 am on Monday morning as a major power breakdown took place in the country due to what the officials of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) said that low frequency in the grid system led to power breakdown.

The suspension of power supply caused several problems in Bahawalpur including suspension of water supply, closure of industries and agricultural tube-wells and others issues. The banks and commercial markets were forced to switch on power generators. The USP system in houses could support temporary power supply for few hours. internet service also remained suspended.

However, after restoration of power supply, routine life and business activities took sigh of relief and started once again.