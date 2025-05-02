Open Menu

Power Supply Restored In Labor Colony, Kohat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 11:37 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A delegation of residents from Labor Colony, led by Provincial Law Minister Aftab Alam Afridi, met with Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Karim Chitrali on Friday to address concerns over a week-long power outage.

During the meeting, the residents complained that WAPDA had disconnected the power supply without notice, affecting 150 families.

The deputy commissioner directed officials to restore electricity to 41 households that had paid their dues. A written agreement was also signed between the residents and WAPDA officials, ensuring timely bill payments and no unauthorized installations.

