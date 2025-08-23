Power Supply Restored In Swat, Buner Shangla; PESCO
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2025 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) has fully restored power supply in Swat, Shangla and Buner, said PESCO spokesperson on Saturday.
He said that 87 percent of areas on Poran Feeder and 85 percent on Martung Feeder have electricity restored, confirms PESCO, adding repair work delayed in Gambat and Shati Dara due to damaged roads.
Transportation of machinery and equipment was difficult because of road conditions, he explained.
The spokesman said that repair work in Gambat initiated on Saturday after road access was restored while road repair work underway in Shati Dara, and restoration would continue once access was cleared.
