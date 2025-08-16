Power supply restored on 23 feeders in Swat: PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) Power supply has been restored on 23 feeders in Swat, while repair work is underway on the remaining eighteen feeders, a spokesman of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) said here on Saturday.

He said PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan had directed the company’s staff to complete the restoration work at the earliest, adding that floodwater had already been drained out from the Swat grid station the previous day.

He said that due to the floods, electricity supply to 41 feeders in Swat was suspended.

However, Malam Jabba has now been provided with electricity through an alternate route.

He further said essential equipment, including poles, wires, and transformers, had already been delivered to Swat, while additional PESCO staff had also been deployed in the affected areas.

The spokesman said that fallen poles and transformers were being repaired, and trees that had fallen on power installations were being removed.

He added that the PESCO control room was monitoring the restoration efforts round the clock.