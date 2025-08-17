Open Menu

Power Supply Restored On 37 Feeders In Swat, Buner: PESCO

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Power supply restored on 37 feeders in Swat, Buner: PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Power supply has been fully restored on 37 feeders in Swat and Buner districts, while restoration work on the remaining four feeders is still underway due to collapsed poles, said the spokesperson of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan has directed officials to ensure the urgent restoration of the affected feeders on an emergency basis.

The spokesperson said that floods had disrupted electricity supply to a total of 41 feeders in Swat and Buner.

He added that PESCO teams have been working continuously for the last 24 hours, with all necessary equipment delivered to the affected areas in time. Additional staff have also been deployed to support the restoration process.

According to PESCO, fallen poles and damaged transformers have been repaired, while trees that had fallen on electricity installations have been removed.

The control room is closely monitoring the situation and restoration work on a minute-to-minute basis, the spokesperson added.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion ..

Sharjah Self-Defence emerges winner on conclusion of fifth round of Khaled bin M ..

1 hour ago
 Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinia ..

Egypt rejects Israeli plans to displace Palestinians, warns of legal, regional c ..

1 hour ago
 Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserv ..

Belgium meets EU target for winter with gas reserves

2 hours ago

2 hours ago
 At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazi ..

At the Edge of Shadows: A Journey with Shahid Nazir Ch

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing qual ..

Abu Dhabi: A pioneering model in establishing quality standards, consumer protec ..

4 hours ago
GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income h ..

GCC-Stat: GCC countries’ gross national income hits $2.143 trillion

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy and Tourism to host ‘UAE Afr ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indonesian President on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launche ..

Supreme Committee for Development of Hatta launches 14 new investment opportunit ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of o ..

Abu Dhabi sees 10.3% increase in certificates of origin, signalling expansion of ..

6 hours ago
 12 dead, missing in northern China floods

12 dead, missing in northern China floods

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan