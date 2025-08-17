Power supply restored on 37 feeders in Swat, Buner: PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2025) Power supply has been fully restored on 37 feeders in Swat and Buner districts, while restoration work on the remaining four feeders is still underway due to collapsed poles, said the spokesperson of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO).

PESCO Chief Akhtar Hameed Khan has directed officials to ensure the urgent restoration of the affected feeders on an emergency basis.

The spokesperson said that floods had disrupted electricity supply to a total of 41 feeders in Swat and Buner.

He added that PESCO teams have been working continuously for the last 24 hours, with all necessary equipment delivered to the affected areas in time. Additional staff have also been deployed to support the restoration process.

According to PESCO, fallen poles and damaged transformers have been repaired, while trees that had fallen on electricity installations have been removed.

The control room is closely monitoring the situation and restoration work on a minute-to-minute basis, the spokesperson added.