Power supply restored to 13 district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The electric supply to all the 13 districts powered by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) which was suspended on Thursday morning began to restore in the afternoon, according to the company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar.

However, many parts of Hyderabad remained without electricity till the filing of this report because HESCO staggered the restoration of the electric supply.

The spokesman told that the supply was restored from the national grid almost 6 hours after the suspension which started at 9:32 am.

He said the HESCO's CEO Muhammad Khan Sohu had directed the officers to ensure that the safety rules were followed in the restoration of the power supply.

According to the spokesman, a low frequency problem in the national grid cut off the electric supply to HESCO and 3 other companies.