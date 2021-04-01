Power supply restored to affected areas: Pesco

(@FahadShabbir)

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company's (Pesco) staff was hectically engaged to restore power supply to affected areas that witnessed prolonged tripping due to the current spell of gusty winds

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company's (Pesco) staff was hectically engaged to restore power supply to affected areas that witnessed prolonged tripping due to the current spell of gusty winds.

The company's spokesman said a storm with a speed of upto 75 KM over the last three days in Peshawar had badly affected power supply to several areas.

He said Pesco rehabilitation teams immediately started the restoration work and after hectic efforts power supply was restored to all the affected areas i.e in Peshawar Charsadda,Nowshera,Tangi,Bannu,Mardan,Chakdara,Dargai,Kohat and adjacent areas.

He said the storm was causing electricity tripping and power breakdowns in some areas and it should not be construed as load shedding by Pesco. He urged the people to cooperate with company in such unexpected situations.