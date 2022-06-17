UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Restored To All Feeders Except Two Of Hafizabad: Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published June 17, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Power supply restored to all feeders except two of Hafizabad: Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :The Spokesperson Ministry of Power on Friday said that power supply has fully been restored to all feeders except two of Hafizabad in jurisdiction of Gujranwala Electric Supply Company (GEPCO).

Some poles of 11kV were collapsed in Hafizabad due to yesterday night wind storm. However, the power breakdown was effectively resolved, said a statement issued here.

Other areas except the said feeders did not faced power suspension, it was further said.

Poles erection work was under process with all available resources and soon power supply would be restored to the remaining areas.

