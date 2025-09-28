Power Supply Restored To Over 1,48,000 Consumers In Flooded Areas
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has made significant progress in restoring electricity across flood-affected areas of South Punjab, successfully reinstating power supply to 148,321 consumers across 13 districts in the region.
According to MEPCO officials, electricity has been fully restored on 43 feeders and partially restored on 135 feeders. Restoration efforts have continued around the clock as floodwaters recede, allowing safe access to damaged infrastructure.
In terms of consumer restoration, MEPCO restored electricity to 59,867 consumers in Multan, 15,610 in Sahiwal, 2,885 in Pakpattan, 4,990 in Rahim Yar Khan, 15 in Bahawalpur, 898 in Lodhran, 26,826 in Khanewal, 2,772 in Bahawalnagar, 30,834 in Muzaffargarh, 200 in Rajanpur, and 235 consumers in Kot Addu.
MEPCO’s field staff, deployed at flood relief camps, played a key role in restoring electricity in affected areas. Control rooms in all operational circles maintained close coordination with district administrations to prioritize and expedite restoration work. Officials confirmed that restoration activities will continue until power supply is fully restored in all remaining affected localities.
