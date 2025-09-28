Open Menu

Power Supply Restored To Over 1,48,000 Consumers In Flooded Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 04:40 PM

Power supply restored to over 1,48,000 consumers in flooded areas

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has made significant progress in restoring electricity across flood-affected areas of South Punjab, successfully reinstating power supply to 148,321 consumers across 13 districts in the region.

According to MEPCO officials, electricity has been fully restored on 43 feeders and partially restored on 135 feeders. Restoration efforts have continued around the clock as floodwaters recede, allowing safe access to damaged infrastructure.

In terms of consumer restoration, MEPCO restored electricity to 59,867 consumers in Multan, 15,610 in Sahiwal, 2,885 in Pakpattan, 4,990 in Rahim Yar Khan, 15 in Bahawalpur, 898 in Lodhran, 26,826 in Khanewal, 2,772 in Bahawalnagar, 30,834 in Muzaffargarh, 200 in Rajanpur, and 235 consumers in Kot Addu.

MEPCO’s field staff, deployed at flood relief camps, played a key role in restoring electricity in affected areas. Control rooms in all operational circles maintained close coordination with district administrations to prioritize and expedite restoration work. Officials confirmed that restoration activities will continue until power supply is fully restored in all remaining affected localities.

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in cere ..

Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..

41 minutes ago
 UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in Oct ..

UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October

56 minutes ago
 UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-rea ..

UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leader ..

Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30

2 hours ago
 Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on O ..

Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3

2 hours ago
 Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu D ..

Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarte ..

UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad

3 hours ago
 UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boo ..

UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability

3 hours ago
 Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes

4 hours ago
 UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United N ..

UAE delivers statement at 80th Session of United Nations General Assembly Genera ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 September 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan