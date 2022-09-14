Power supply restores from Suhbatpur Grid Station affected by rains, floods

Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Wednesday restored electricity supply from 132 kv Suhbatpur Grid Station which was suspended due to monsoon rain and floods

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) on Wednesday restored electricity supply from 132 kv Suhbatpur Grid Station which was suspended due to monsoon rain and floods.

According to QESCO's spokesperson, the teams of the Grid System Operation (GSO) department of QESCO completed the process of draining water, changing electrical equipment and testing from the Sahbatpur Grid Station and the Grid Station was energized.

The spokesman of QESCO said that the power of supply of Suhbatpur was disconnected from Grid Station as rain water entered in it.

He said that the power of 11 Kv feeder would also be restored in the next phase after getting a clear signal from the operation staff.