Power Supply Resumes In Most Parts Of Pakistan After Major Blackout - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 02:20 PM

Power Supply Resumes in Most Parts of Pakistan After Major Blackout - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Power supply has been restored in most parts of Pakistan on Sunday after the national power grid's breakdown plunged major cities into a blackout last night, Radio Pakistan reported, citing Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan.

According to the radio, the near-complete power outage in major cities happened due to a sudden drop of frequency in the national grid from 50 to zero.

Speaking at a briefing, the minister blamed the breakdown on the outdated transmission system, which he says had seen no upgrade for years.

He noted that a comprehensive plan was being pursued to revamp the system.

