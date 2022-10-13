Power supply suspended due to low frequency problem: Spokesman

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The electric supply to all the 13 districts powered by Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) was suspended here on Thursday morning.

The company's spokesman Sadiq Kubar informed that due to a low frequency problem in the national grid the Electric supply to HESCO and 3 other companies was suspended.

According to him, the fault was occurred at 9:32 am.