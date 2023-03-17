Power supply suspended due to towers collapse during rainfall: HESCO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Three towers of the 132 KV Double Circuit lines JMS I and JMS II fell on the ground during the rainfall the other day, according to the spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Sadiq Kubar.

He informed on Friday that tower numbers 19, 20 and 21 fell on the ground, affecting the supply of power to the Qasimabad and Rajputana grid stations.

He added that in order to prevent long outages from affecting the consumers, the two grids were being supplied electricity through an alternate line from 220 KV Hala Naka grid station.

Kubar said the HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Muzaffar Ali Abbassi on Friday visited the sites and directed the staff to expedite the restoration work.

He apprised that it would take 2 to 3 days before the supply could be restored through the fallen towers.