UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Suspended Due To Towers Collapse During Rainfall: HESCO

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Power supply suspended due to towers collapse during rainfall: HESCO

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :Three towers of the 132 KV Double Circuit lines JMS I and JMS II fell on the ground during the rainfall the other day, according to the spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company Sadiq Kubar.

He informed on Friday that tower numbers 19, 20 and 21 fell on the ground, affecting the supply of power to the Qasimabad and Rajputana grid stations.

He added that in order to prevent long outages from affecting the consumers, the two grids were being supplied electricity through an alternate line from 220 KV Hala Naka grid station.

Kubar said the HESCO's Chief Executive Officer Muzaffar Ali Abbassi on Friday visited the sites and directed the staff to expedite the restoration work.

He apprised that it would take 2 to 3 days before the supply could be restored through the fallen towers.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad Hala Qasimabad From

Recent Stories

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets wor ..

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets world record in 2022

2 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

17 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

32 minutes ago
 UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions ..

UN Security Council unanimously adopts resolutions on Afghanistan coordinated by ..

2 hours ago
 UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in ene ..

UAE, Republic of Korea boosting cooperation in energy and climate action fields

3 hours ago
 9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives ..

9th cohort of Professional Certificate in Archives and Records Management gradua ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.