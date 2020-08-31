Power supply suspended from 80 electricity feeders due to rain,thunderstorm

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 07:05 PM

The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) suspended power supply from 80 electric feeders in different districts in its region on Monday as part of rain safety measures

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) suspended power supply from 80 electric feeders in different districts in its region on Monday as part of rain safety measures.

The HESCO's spokesman informed that due to rain and thunderstorm, the power supply to some areas powered through 80 of the company's over 500 feeders had been suspended.

According to him, the suspension had been carried out in Hyderabad, Larh, Mirpurkhas and Nawabshah circles.

He said the company's acting Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Yaqoob directed the field staff to adhere to the safety rules while working for restoration of the electric supply.

The spokesman said the restoration would start as soon as the thunderstorm came to an end.

