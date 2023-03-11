UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Suspended In Few Areas Of Hyd Due To 'burnt Cable' At NTDC: HESCO

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023

Power supply suspended in few areas of Hyd due to 'burnt cable' at NTDC: HESCO

The power cables at the 220 KV Hala Naka Grid Station of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) caught fire here on Saturday, causing suspension of the electric supply to the areas powered by 8 electricity feeders

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The power cables at the 220 KV Hala Naka Grid Station of the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC) caught fire here on Saturday, causing suspension of the electric supply to the areas powered by 8 electricity feeders.

The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed that HDA, Aliabad, Tower Market, Liaquat Colony, Heerabad, Public Health, Firdous Colony, Miani Forest and Paretabad feeders of 11 KV each were affected.

He added that the teams of NTDC were fixing the fault and the electric supply would be restored as soon as the cables were replaced.

On behalf of HESCO, he appealed to the consumers to cooperate with the company.

