Power supply suspended in HESCO region

Electricity supply has been suspended in many areas of the country, including Hesco region, since 7:35 am on Monday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Electricity supply has been suspended in many areas of the country, including Hesco region, since 7:35 am on Monday.

According to HESCO spokesman, 500 KV circuit was tripped at about 7:35 am due to which electricity supply has been suspended in other areas of the country including the HESCO region.

The NTDC staff is busy working to remove the fault, as soon as the technical fault is removed, power will be restored in the region, HESCO spokesman added.

Meanwhile, due to suspension of electricity supply, urban life has been paralyzed while routine life in government and private offices and homes has been severely affected.

The power supply could not be restored till filling of this report.