Power supply suspended in HESCO region due to fault in 500 KV grid station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The power supply to 12 districts of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESDCO) region remain suspended on Wednesday evening due to fault in 500 KV grid station at Jamshoro.

According to a HESCO spokesman, electricity was restored in phases after repair work at 500 KV Grid station, Jamshoro.

A HESCO spokesman said due to a fault in a 500 KV grid station, power supply to 71 grid stations remained suspended at about 4 pm.

Electricity supply has been restored within hours after removing the fault by NTDC engineers, spokesman said.