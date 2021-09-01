UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Suspended In HESCO Region Due To Fault In 500 KV Grid Station

Umer Jamshaid 26 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 10:10 PM

Power supply suspended in HESCO region due to fault in 500 KV grid station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The power supply to 12 districts of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company's (HESDCO) region remain suspended on Wednesday evening due to fault in 500 KV grid station at Jamshoro.

According to a HESCO spokesman, electricity was restored in phases after repair work at 500 KV Grid station, Jamshoro.

A HESCO spokesman said due to a fault in a 500 KV grid station, power supply to 71 grid stations remained suspended at about 4 pm.

Electricity supply has been restored within hours after removing the fault by NTDC engineers, spokesman said.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadershi ..

Third virtual session of ‘Digital Next Leadership Series’ to highlight ‘Fu ..

11 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 0 ..

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

4 minutes ago
 Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

Gold rates in Karachi on Wednesday 01 Sep 2021

4 minutes ago
 CCRI issues advisory for cotton

CCRI issues advisory for cotton

4 minutes ago
 US Consul General meets PA Speaker

US Consul General meets PA Speaker

4 minutes ago
 184 vehicles, 156 commuters, 113 riders fined over ..

184 vehicles, 156 commuters, 113 riders fined over violation of corona SOPs

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.