Power supply suspended in HESCO region due to tripping in 500 KV circuit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Electricity supply has been suspended in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) region, since Monday morning due to tripping in 500 KV circuit.

According to HESCO spokesman, 500 KV circuit was tripped at about 7:35 am due to which electricity supply has been suspended in HESCO region.

The NTDC staff is busy working to remove the fault, as soon as the technical fault is removed, power will be restored in the region, HESCO spokesman added.

The power supply could not be restored till filling of this report.