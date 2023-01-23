UrduPoint.com

Power Supply Suspended In HESCO Region Due To Tripping In 500 KV Circuit

Umer Jamshaid Published January 23, 2023 | 09:52 PM

Power supply suspended in HESCO region due to tripping in 500 KV circuit

Electricity supply has been suspended in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) region, since Monday morning due to tripping in 500 KV circuit

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2023 ) :Electricity supply has been suspended in Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) region, since Monday morning due to tripping in 500 KV circuit.

According to HESCO spokesman, 500 KV circuit was tripped at about 7:35 am due to which electricity supply has been suspended in HESCO region.

The NTDC staff is busy working to remove the fault, as soon as the technical fault is removed, power will be restored in the region, HESCO spokesman added.

The power supply could not be restored till filling of this report.

Related Topics

Electricity Company Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Lampard sacked as Everton boss: reports

Lampard sacked as Everton boss: reports

11 minutes ago
 Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in ..

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrives in Tashkent for 26th ECO Council ..

11 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s private health facilities hit record ..

Dubai&#039;s private health facilities hit record 4,482 in 2022

19 minutes ago
 Sweden Should Not Count on Turkey's Support for Jo ..

Sweden Should Not Count on Turkey's Support for Joining NATO - Erdogan

13 minutes ago
 Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj ..

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenj congratulates caretaker CMs o ..

14 minutes ago
 Sindh sports college program kicks off

Sindh sports college program kicks off

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.