Power Supply Suspended Through 75 Feeders Of HESCO Due To Rain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:50 PM

Power supply suspended through 75 feeders of HESCO due to rain

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :The Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) has informed that the power supply to 75 electricity feeders out of 105 in Hyderabad has been suspended due to rain.

The HESCO's spokesman told here Friday that the power supply had been suspended due to safety reasons.

He said the supply would be restored once the field staff gave clearance after the downpour stopped.

He said the HESCO's CEO Abdul Haq Memon had directed the official and the staff to remain on high alert and to ensure their presence in the field.

The field staff had also been directed to follow the safetyprecautions while restoring the power supply.

